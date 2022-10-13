Annapolis, Md. – Navy women’s rugby (3-2) fell in its second home match of the season to the Central Washington Wildcats (2-1) by a final score of 69-8.

“Central Washington has a really strong squad and they played like it today,” said head coach Murph McCarthy . “We’re glad they came out from Washington to play us today but we have work to do.”

Credit: Navy Athletics

Navy received the opening kickoff, but a quick turnover gave Central Washington possession deep in Navy territory. The Wildcats turned the turnover into a try just 1:18 into the match to establish an early lead. CWU added another pair of tries over the next ten minutes to put Navy at a 19-0 deficit.

Navy’s defense managed to halt CWU’s scoring over the next ten minutes, but couldn’t gain ground, allowing the Wildcats to control the pitch. Central Washington added another four tries in the first half to take a 47-0 lead into halftime.

Central Washington’s offense wasn’t slowed down by the intermission, scoring a try 1:18 out of the break to take a 54-0 advantage. Navy managed to gain late momentum after three more tries from CWU. The Mids got on the board on a penalty kick from Nicole Deprey in the 63rd minute, and Orieona Howard scored Navy’s lone try in the 71st minute.

Navy will be back in action next Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., to take on Davenport. Kickoff against the Panthers is scheduled for 2 p.m.