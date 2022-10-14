The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s volleyball team swept their matches at the Allegany College of Maryland tri-match on October 8.

The Hawks beat the WVU Potomac State College Catamounts 3-0 in their first match of the day, then topped the Allegany College of Maryland Trojans 3-0 to close out the afternoon.

CSM won the sets by 25-17, 25-17, and 25-19 over the Catamounts and 25-22, 25-15, and 25-18 over the Trojans.

Five Hawks had at least five kills against Potomac State. Sophomore outside hitter Janiyah Brand led the way with nine, freshman outside hitter Ellyssa Fultz posted eight, freshman setter/right side hitter Lillian Reynolds had six, and sophomore middle blocker Trinity Barrett and sophomore right side hitter Samya Alexander both finished the match with five.

Freshman libero Alyssa Powell set a new season-high in service aces with four, Barrett recorded her career-high in block assists with six, and Alexander tied her career-high in block assists with four.

Sophomore outside hitter Madison Slattery led CSM in digs with 10. Brand added nine, Fultz had eight, and Reynolds made seven.

Brand again led CSM in kills for their match against Allegany with 11. She also had six digs and two service aces.

Fultz registered seven kills and a team-high 12 digs. She recorded three service aces and her first solo block of the season.

Powell repeated her serving performance from the previous match with four aces. She also made eight digs and two assists.

Slattery also had three service aces with four digs.

The Hawks have now won four matches in a row, their longest streak since Sept. 14-25, 2017.

CSM is 11-6 overall and 7-3 in Region 20 Division II.

Up Next: CSM closes out its regular season schedule with its match against Anne Arundel Community College on October 13 at 6 p.m.