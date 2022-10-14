ANNAPOLIS, MD—In addition to dedicating the new Nice-Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, Governor Larry Hogan made several stops across Charles County as part of his ongoing legacy tour across the state.

Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park. Governor Hogan toured the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park to start his day in Southern Maryland. He presented a citation to thank the founding committee and volunteers for their dedication to recognizing our nation’s veterans. The museum’s exhibits feature hundreds of artifacts and educational displays. Credit: Office of Governor Larry Hogan Credit: Office of Governor Larry Hogan Credit: Office of Governor Larry Hogan Credit: Office of Governor Larry Hogan Credit: Office of Governor Larry Hogan

Charles County Public Library 100th Anniversary. In 1922, the first public library in Charles County opened with just 3,000 books delivered by train from Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore City. One hundred years later, Charles County Public Library has expanded to four branches that house over 200,000 educational materials and serve over 70,000 Charles County residents.

OBO Pizza. Following a busy morning, the governor stopped at OBO Pizza in Indian Head to enjoy fresh brick oven pizza.

Indian Head Riverwalk. Governor Hogan visited the Indian Head Riverwalk Trail and Living Shoreline along the Potomac River. He was joined by Indian Head Town Manager Ryan Hicks, Mayor Brandon Paulin, Senator Arthur Ellis, Captain Todd Copeland, and Charles County commissioners. The Hogan administration assisted in funding the trail’s completion to allow more Marylanders to experience the state’s natural beauty.

United States Bomb Technician Association. For his last stop in Charles County, Governor Hogan visited the United States Bomb Technician Association (USBTA) in Indian Head. Earlier this year, the association moved its headquarters from Colorado to Southern Maryland. The governor toured the facility during his visit and participated in a hands-on equipment demonstration.