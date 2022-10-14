“Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. will allow for public comment on October 21 at 1:00PM via phone number (757)234-7424 for the purpose of holding a public hearing pursuant to the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, on the proposal to enter into an agreement to finance a Pierce Enforcer Pumper & Pierce Enforcer Rescue.

To finance the costs of such equipment and to pay costs incidental to the financing, Tenth District VFD proposes to enter into a loan agreement with a maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed $2,093,497.”