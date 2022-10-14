An Arnold man proved that Lottery luck could strike twice as he won his second top prize, this time for $100,000, in seven years.

After discovering the top-prize win on a $100,000 Crossword 6th Edition scratch-off, he and his wife came to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore this week to claim the prize. The lucky construction worker explained that he checked his scratch-off for a win at Chesapeake Market Citgo in Annapolis, where he purchased the $10 instant ticket.

“I was excited and happy, but I wasn’t getting too excited since I was at the gas station,” he said.

The Anne Arundel County resident is no stranger to the Lottery Winner’s Circle, having won the top prize of $77,777 on a Lucky 7 scratch-off in 2015.

“I don’t play that much. I guess I am lucky,” he said.

In 2015, he used his winnings to pay for his three kids’ college education. He plans to share some of his prizes with his adult children.

“I like to spend time with family and help out family members,” said the 45-year-old man.

Chesapeake Market Citgo in Annapolis will also benefit from his Lottery luck since it sold the winning scratch-off. The Anne Arundel County retailer at 502 South Cherry Grove will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

Our Arnold winner is the first top-prize winner in the $100,000 Crossword 6th Edition game, which went on sale on Aug. 22. Seven $100,000 top prizes remain unclaimed, and nine of 13 $10,000 prizes are awaiting discovery. This game is packed with additional prizes, too, ranging from $10 to $1,000.