BALTIMORE, MD (October 6, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Commerce announced that applications are now open for the Child Care Capital Support Revolving Loan Fund, passed during the most recent General Assembly session. The fund will partner with the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and provide no-interest loans for capital expenses to licensed childcare providers participating in MSDE’s Child Care Scholarship Program. Applications will be accepted through October 31, 2022. For more information and to apply online, click here.

“We are very pleased to work with our partners at MSDE to offer this program, which will help many of our state’s child care providers be able to build a new facility, or make improvements or expand their existing facilities,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “This program is especially critical in our rural communities where there is a significant need for additional child care resources.”

“In conjunction with the Maryland Rebuilds grant program and child care stabilization grants, the Child Care Capital Support Loan fund will help strengthen and expand child care throughout the State, especially in under-served communities,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Our goal is that every family across the State, no matter zip code or income, has access to high-quality early childhood education programs so that all children can experience excellent learning opportunities and the best possible outcomes.”

In addition to being licensed by MSDE and participating in the Child Care Scholarship Program, priority is given to eligible childcare providers that meet the following criteria:

Located in underserved communities or areas designated by MSDE as lacking available childcare slots;

Located in rural communities;

Serving primarily low-income populations in areas of high poverty;

Serving children with special needs; and

Serving children ages 2 and younger.

Funding may only be used for capital expenses related to a childcare facility and includes the purchase of an existing facility or construction of a new facility, as well as expansion or renovation of an existing facility. The loan cannot be used for working capital or operational expenses.