BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Patriot League named Navy’s Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) as its volleyball player of the week for the second week in a row on Tuesday.

Llewellyn averaged 4.44 kills, 0.56 aces, and 2.67 kills per set and hit .429 in Navy’s two victories on the weekend that moved the Mids into first place in the league halfway through the season. She first totaled 16 kills, a .452 attack percentage, and ten digs in Navy’s 3-1 victory over Colgate.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Llewellyn then posted a career-high tying 24 kills with just five attack errors on 46 attempts for a .413 hitting performance in Navy’s 3-2 win at Bucknell. She posted six kills and just one attack error on nine swings (.556) in the fifth set, with her kills accounting for the final two points in a 21-19 fifth-set win by the Mids. Llewellyn also corralled 14 digs and added three aces and three blocks in the match.

Navy plays just one match this week, a Saturday afternoon contest at Colgate.

Llewellyn is the first Mid to earn multiple player-of-the-week accolades in a season (awarded 1991-94 and 2001-pres.) since Maddi Sgattoni received two awards in 2018. She also joins Jennifer Meininger (1992), Ashley Van Hartesvelt (2004), and Rachel Dougherty (2007) as Navy players who earned the weekly nod in consecutive weeks.