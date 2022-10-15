Baltimore, MD— More than 500,000 Marylanders have received their COVID-19 primary vaccines and booster shots from their family doctors via the Maryland Department of Health’s (MDH) Maryland Primary Care Program’s (MDPCP) Vaccine Program. The MDPCP, launched in March 2019, is engaged with more than 500 primary care practices across the state to encourage the more than four million Marylanders they serve to be COVIDReady by staying up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The MDPCP ensures Marylanders have easy access to COVID-19 vaccines when at their trusted doctor’s office during visits for other health services, like their annual flu shot.

“Clinical providers statewide continue to play a critical role in helping keep Marylanders COVIDReady by protecting them against severe illness and hospitalization with COVID-19 vaccines, including the new bivalent booster shots,” said Dr. Howard Haft, Senior Medical Advisor of the MDPCP. “MDH has worked closely with our invaluable health care providers statewide to facilitate convenient and equitable access to life-saving COVID shots. Talk with your provider today to ensure you and your family are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines.”

COVID-19 bivalent boosters are available to Marylanders aged 12 and above who have received their last primary COVID vaccine or booster at least two months ago. The bivalent booster has been modified to help protect against both original COVID-19 and its Omicron variants.

The “Are You Up-To-Date?” portal allows you to check your vaccination status within seconds. Find a vaccination clinic near you.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the MDPCP has supported primary care practices in their response efforts by providing access to essential resources, such as free personal protective equipment and point-of-care rapid tests. The MDPCP was established in 2019 to support advanced primary care delivery, improve health outcomes and control total healthcare spending growth, and includes more than 500 practices statewide serving more than four million Marylanders.

For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov. For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.