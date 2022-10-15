On October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:07 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) and Ward Road in Dunkirk for a serious motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located a single vehicle, a blue Toyota Camry southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard, which had run off the roadway and struck a light pole.

The vehicle’s driver was identified as Kerri Ann Balser, 38 of Huntingtown, MD. Balser was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The vehicle’s passenger, Christina Marie Hall, 38 of Huntingtown, was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation has revealed speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.