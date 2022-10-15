St. Mary’s, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (6-10) hosted the Hood Blazers (6-12) at the Michael P. O’Brien ARC Arena this Thursday evening. The Seahawks fell to the Blazers in a three-set match.

St. Marys-0 Hood-3

How it Happened

The first set against the Hood College Blazers proved to be an evenly matched one. The Seahawks were neck and neck with the Blazers throughout the set. The entire set was kept within two points until the final stretch. A kill by Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) kept St. Mary’s within the final two points (24-22). However, the Seahawks fell short in the first set losing 25-23.

The second set proved to be stronger for the Seahawks as they created a five-point gap (12-7) that prompted the Blazers to call a time-out. Yet, after this time out the Blazers seemed to compose themselves and quickly made a comeback, tying the match up (19-19). Meghan Stevens helped push the Seahawks ahead with a kill and two service aces (22-19) but this wasn't enough to close out the second set. The Blazers pushed hard and notched the second set 28-26.

Similar to the first two sets, St. Mary's started the third set hot, creating a five-point lead with two kills from Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD). The Blazers came back quickly and tied the set 10-10. Grace Gilmore's (Redding, CT) consistent kills were not enough to keep the Seahawks ahead. The Seahawks fell to the Blazers in the third and final set 25-17.

St. Mary’s Volleyball Team Huddle During Gold Rush Game Credit: Lily Davison

Key Plays

Meghan Stevens and Grace Gilmore led the Seahawks in kills with 10 each.

Margaret McGlothlin (Chesapeake City, MD) led in aces with 3 and digs with 13.

Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD) consistently leads the Seahawks in assists with 25 in this match alone.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team hits the road on Sunday, October 16th, to Middletown, Pennsylvania, for their second United East Tri-Match. St. Mary’s will face both Penn State Harrisburg and Wells College.