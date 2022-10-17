PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 14, 2022 – As the weather cools down and the leaves begin to fall, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick is providing even more reasons to get cozy with a new furry, feathered or scaly friend by offering reduced adoption fees now through Nov. 23, 2022. Regular adoption qualifications and procedures still apply.

Adoption fees cover age-appropriate vaccinations, spay or neuter, microchipping, heartworm testing for dogs, and feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus testing for cats. Adoption fees are reduced by 50% until Nov. 23:

“The shelter is near capacity for dogs and exotic pets and has many cats in need of homes or barns,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “As an open-admission shelter, we do not turn away any animal in need, but we also need help from the community through adoptions. We hope temporarily reducing fees will encourage community members to adopt one of these wonderful animals.”

To qualify for adoption, individuals must be at least 18 years of age with a valid U.S. government-issued photo ID and have no history of animal cruelty. Potential pet adopters must complete a prescreening application, which helps shelter staff understand a potential adopter’s expectations for a pet, their lifestyle, and the environment where a new animal would be placed. Renters must have proof of approval from their landlord or property owner. Potential adopters must also sign an acknowledgment that they can provide training, medical treatment, and proper care for their new pet.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 410-535-7387 to schedule an intake appointment. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.