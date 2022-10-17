ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services presented a proclamation during yesterday’s Governor’s Family Violence Council quarterly meeting recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The annual proclamation supports the Hogan administration’s ongoing effort to raise awareness, encourage advocacy, and secure justice for victims of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is a devastating crime that affects Marylanders from all walks of life,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “By raising awareness about domestic violence and taking action to address it, we stand in solidarity with those who are victims and will continue to do all we can to support their resiliency and recovery.”

Since 2015, Governor Hogan has directed more than $250 million toward organizations serving crime victims, including domestic violence survivors. The funding has provided access to various services, including medical treatment, counseling, legal representation, and court accompaniment. Over the last two years, more than 100,000 victims of domestic violence in Maryland reported that state-directed services helped them achieve increased self-sufficiency and a better quality of life, according to program performance measures submitted by victim services providers.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services supports numerous programs and policies that assist victims of domestic violence, including the Rape Survivor Protection Act; the Maryland “Safe-at-Home” address confidentiality program, the Victims of Crime Assistance grant program; and a new law recently enacted by Governor Hogan that expands stalking statute to include electronic communications. The office also provides staff support for the Governor’s Family Violence Council, which advises the governor on domestic violence policies to reduce and eliminate abusive behavior in Maryland.

“We all have a significant role to play in preventing and putting an end to domestic violence,” said Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Executive Director Kunle Adeyemo. “We will continue to work tirelessly with our community partners to ensure that those who experience abuse receive the care and support they need and those who perpetrate violence are brought to justice.”

According to the latest FBI Uniform Crime Report data, there were more than 30,000 domestically-related crimes in Maryland in 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a quarter of all women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

Contact law enforcement immediately if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence. Individuals who require support services can contact local victim services providers; help is available statewide through the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence.