ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced $80 million in additional funding to support hospitals and skilled nursing facilities in the state, as federal support for the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to decrease with the end of the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE), anticipated in January 2023.

When the PHE expires, Maryland will no longer receive enhanced funding from the federal government.

“This additional funding will help further ease some of the burdens the COVID-19 pandemic has caused our hospitals and skilled nursing facilities across the state,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “These funds will help facilities support our frontline healthcare heroes, who sacrifice so much daily to keep Marylanders healthy and safe.”

In agreement with the Presiding Officers of the Maryland General Assembly, Governor Larry Hogan has dedicated $50 million in funding to be distributed across the hospital and skilled nursing facility industries ($25 million each), which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and related workforce challenge.

An additional $30 million will be allocated to Medicare Advantage plans operating in Maryland, building upon an existing $20 million in support for the fiscal year 2023. The new funds will be allocated to all Medicare Advantage plans operating in the State based on the proportion of each plan’s Medicare Advantage enrollment in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.



Since Medicare Advantage is a federal program, this funding is a one-time initiative to stabilize the market as the plans work to develop long-term proposals to discuss with the federal government.

The federal Public Health Emergency is currently scheduled to end in mid-January 2023.