MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team fell short to Penn State Harrisburg and Wells College in the second United East tri-match of the season.

St. Mary’s – 0, Penn State Harrisburg – 3

St. Mary’s – 1, Wells – 3

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

The Seahawks started the first match strong, keeping it within a three-point set. Kills by Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD) and Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD) helped push the Seahawks forward. Yet, these efforts weren’t enough as the Seahawks fell short in the first set against Penn State Harrisburg 25-20. The Seahawks could not gain footing as the Lions took a 12-point lead. The second set resulted in a 25-13 score. The Seahawks lost the third and final set 25-9.

(Waldorf, MD) and (Lusby, MD) helped push the Seahawks forward. Yet, these efforts weren’t enough as the Seahawks fell short in the first set against Penn State Harrisburg 25-20. The Seahawks could not gain footing as the Lions took a 12-point lead. The second set resulted in a 25-13 score. The Seahawks lost the third and final set 25-9. The Seahawks were initially not fazed by the first match loss. St. Mary’s came out strong against Wells and created an 8-point lead (12-4). A kill from Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) sealed the win for the first set. The second set did not prove to be as easy. Wells challenged the Seahawks and came out on top, winning the second set 25-12. The third set was a battle, kept within a four-point game until the end. The Seahawks fell short, losing the third set 22-25. The fourth and final set was evenly matched up until the 10th point. Wells took a seven-point run which led them to a 25-20 win.

Key Plays

The kills in the match versus Penn State Harrisburg were led by Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT) with 10.

(Redding, CT) with 10. Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) led the team defensively in digs against Wells. Meghan Stevens lead the Seahawks in kills with 9.

Up Next