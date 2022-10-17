LYNCHBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team opened the 2022-23 campaign with a pair of non-conference victories Saturday afternoon (Oct. 15). St. Mary’s College (2-0) defeated host Randolph College (0-2), 150-41, and Virginia Wesleyan University (1-2), 112-88.

Junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) was the lone Seahawk women’s swimmer to earn multiple wins on the afternoon. Anna Kidd swimming freestyle vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

The Seahawks began the meet by taking top honors in the 200 medley relay. The foursome of graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), Kidd, senior captain Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), and junior Marissa Fields (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) took first place in 2:02.52.

Kidd then picked up two individual wins, placing first in the 200 freestyle in 2:04.39 and touching the wall first in 100 freestyle in 56.77.

Sophomore Emelina Grimm (Rockville, Md./Magruder) battled for her first-place finish in the 1000 freestyle as Grimm found herself in third in the first 200 yards of the race before pulling even midway through the race. She then claimed the lead in the final 150 yards of the race.

Junior Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville) also found herself in a tight race for the 100 breaststroke, winning the event in the final 25 yards. Holland had fallen behind in the first 50 yards before pulling even at the 75-yard mark. She posted a winning time of 1:19.66.

Benitez claimed a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:38.45 while Fields came in second in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.84.

Grimm added a silver medal with her second-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 6:08.96.

The foursome earned a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.62 behind the efforts of first-year Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard), Krell, junior Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill), and Holland.

Judge garnered a second-place in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.26 plus a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 28.06 to lead the Seahawks in both events.

Junior Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown) collected a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:42.44 while Holland added a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:17.36.

Krell notched a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.04.

