LANCASTER, Pa. – Sophomore goalkeeper Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) earned her second Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week award season. At the same time, junior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) landed on the weekly honor roll for the second time this season, as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Christman garnered her third career Defensive Player of the Week honor after notching 1.00 goals against average, and a 0.750 save percentage in a 2-0 week for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team.
She began with four saves in a 1-0 midweek road win over Cabrini University (Oct. 12) for her third clean sheet of the season. Christman followed that performance with two stops in a 3-2 victory over Marywood University (Oct. 15).
Christman currently leads the conference with three shutouts, ranking second with a 1.61 goals-against average and fifth with a 0.688 save percentage and 3.67 saves per game.
After scoring twice in the Seahawks’ 3-2 win over Marywood, Dickens made the weekly honor roll. This was the 5-7 midfielder’s second multiple-goal game of her career.
St. Mary’s College (9-3, 4-0 AEC) will be back in action on Wednesday, October 19, when the Seahawks travel to Aston, Pa., to take on Neumann University in league conference action at 4:00 p.m
