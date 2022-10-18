LANCASTER, Pa. – Sophomore goalkeeper Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) earned her second Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week award season. At the same time, junior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) landed on the weekly honor roll for the second time this season, as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Credit: Bill Wood

Christman garnered her third career Defensive Player of the Week honor after notching 1.00 goals against average, and a 0.750 save percentage in a 2-0 week for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team.

She began with four saves in a 1-0 midweek road win over Cabrini University (Oct. 12) for her third clean sheet of the season. Christman followed that performance with two stops in a 3-2 victory over Marywood University (Oct. 15).

Christman currently leads the conference with three shutouts, ranking second with a 1.61 goals-against average and fifth with a 0.688 save percentage and 3.67 saves per game.

After scoring twice in the Seahawks’ 3-2 win over Marywood, Dickens made the weekly honor roll. This was the 5-7 midfielder’s second multiple-goal game of her career.

St. Mary’s College (9-3, 4-0 AEC) will be back in action on Wednesday, October 19, when the Seahawks travel to Aston, Pa., to take on Neumann University in league conference action at 4:00 p.m

2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, So., GK

Sept. 12 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, So., GK

Sept. 19 – Kaley Christman , So., GK

Sept. 26 – Angelina Arter , Sr., D

Oct. 3 – Morgan Lawless, Gwynedd Mercy, So., GK

Oct. 10 – Rachel Yohn, Marywood, Jr., GK

Oct. 17 – Kaley Christman , So., GK

2022 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll