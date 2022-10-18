The St. Mary’s College Board of Trustees met on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, 2022, receiving reports on the progress of strategic planning, academics, enrollment and retention, and other College activities. The board also approved several items, including a Facilities Renewal Policy and board meeting schedule for 2022-2025.

“The College continues its march towards becoming the college of choice as we learn to embody and embrace our brand as THE National Public Honors College,” said St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, Ph.D. “It is an exciting time at St. Mary’s College.”

President Jordan updated the board on the College’s strategic planning timeline and progress. She reported that the four pillars providing the framework for the strategic plan had been disseminated. Committees were formed around these pillars, and an overall steering committee was appointed across the campus community. “As we worked to implement the strategic plan development structure, the response to our invitation to join the teams was enthusiastic, and the commitment from these leaders is heartening,” she noted.

Academic updates for the board included a report on the new academic and administrative structure and preparation for accreditation reaffirmation scheduled for spring 2025. Progress on the growth of new academic programs in marine science, neuroscience, and performing arts was also provided.

The board was provided an update on the incoming first-year class, which was the largest in a decade and the most diverse in the College’s history. The board also received an interdepartmental update on retention, with specific areas targeted for improvement.

Keith Hinton, the new director of production and events for the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center, was introduced and presented an overview of upcoming performances for the 2022-2023 year.

The Middle States Commission accredits St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Higher Education. St. Mary’s College, the National Public Honors College, is ranked as the top public liberal arts college in the U.S. by Money magazine. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.