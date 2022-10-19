LANHAM, N.Y. – For the fourth time this season, the United East Conference named junior Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) the United East Women’s Runner of the Week, as announced Tuesday morning. This is Blaisdell’s seventh career weekly league honor.

For every weekend that the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s cross country team has competed, Blaisdell has won United East Women’s Runner of the Week honors the following Tuesday. Madeleine Blaisdell ’24 named United East Runner of the Week (10.18.22) Credit: Tiana Webster

Blaisdell finished second out of 44 runners this past Saturday (Oct. 15) at the Marymount (Va.) University Derby. She completed the 6K course at Morven Park with a record of 24:10.6.

As a team, the Seahawks posted their third top-5 finish of the season, placing second in the four-team field with 65 points.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action in 11 days when the Seahawks look to defend their United East Championship title on Saturday, October 29, at the United East Conference Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships hosted by Penn State Abington at Lorimer Park.

2022 United East Conference Women’s Cross Country Runners of the Week