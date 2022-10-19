Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12.

Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in Maryland with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12. School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. The number breaks ties of students in the school district.

#10. Prince George’s County Schools

Bandwidth per student: 0.58 Mbps

0.58 Mbps Total Students: 135,030

135,030 Cost per Mbps: $0.96

$0.96 Total monthly cost: $28,750.00

#9. Worcester County School District

Bandwidth per student: 0.54 Mbps

0.54 Mbps Total Students: 6,905

6,905 Cost per Mbps: $1.68

$1.68 Total monthly cost: $5,050.00

#8. Dorchester Co School District

Bandwidth per student: 0.5 Mbps

0.5 Mbps Total Students: 4,650

4,650 Cost per Mbps: $10.95

$10.95 Total monthly cost: $21,902.00

#7. Washington County School District

Bandwidth per student: 0.49 Mbps

0.49 Mbps Total Students: 22,228

22,228 Cost per Mbps: $1.04

$1.04 Total monthly cost: $7,273.77

#6. Wicomico County School District

Bandwidth per student: 0.4 Mbps

0.4 Mbps Total Students: 14,318

14,318 Cost per Mbps: $0.05

$0.05 Total monthly cost: $219.73

#5. St Mary’s County Public Schools

Bandwidth per student: 0.35 Mbps

0.35 Mbps Total Students: 17,170

17,170 Cost per Mbps: $0.05

$0.05 Total monthly cost: $191.84

#4. Garrett County School District

Bandwidth per student: 0.31 Mbps

0.31 Mbps Total Students: 3,877

3,877 Cost per Mbps : $1.65

: $1.65 Total monthly cost: $1,769.90

#3. Frederick County Public School District

Bandwidth per student: 0.26 Mbps

0.26 Mbps Total Students: 43,198

43,198 Cost per Mbps: $0.82

$0.82 Total monthly cost: $4,900.00

#2. Queen Anne’s County Board Of Ed.

Bandwidth per student: 0.13 Mbps

0.13 Mbps Total Students: 7,816

7,816 Cost per Mbps: $3.82

$3.82 Total monthly cost: $3,055.00

#1. Somerset County School District