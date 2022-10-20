Abby is a 10-year-old, 27-pound senior beagle searching for her forever home.

Abby is a quiet, gentle, good-natured girl who enjoys human company. Abby does great on a leash and loves to go for walks with her foster mom. Along the way, she happily greets anyone that wants to pet her.

Abby enjoys a fenced yard for squirrel-sniffing adventures too. Abby’s vetting is complete, ready for a home to call her own.

Visit Abby’s web page to read the most up-to-date information about her http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70104.

If you’re interested in adopting Abby or another beagle, send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.