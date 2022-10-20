On Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives from Charles County Public Schools; Charles County Public Library; College of Southern Maryland; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Charles County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on supporting youth in Charles County. An agreed next step approach is that these agencies continue dialogue and meet again in the first quarter of 2023.
Open Session Briefings
- United Way of Southern Maryland Chief of Executive Officer and Department of Community Services Director Dina Barclay provided a presentation on the current work of the United Way of Southern Maryland and information on the United Way Campaign Kick Off.
- Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services Director Jenifer Ellin and Assistant Chief of Staff Julie Bryson provided an update on the Commission for Veteran Affairs’ fundraising, memorial, as well as a request to review community support funds for Boards, Committees, and Commissions. Staff recommended to revise the Standard Operating Policy, CP.CC.01.005 Community Support Policy, including an additional revision that any requests to allocate funds for Boards, Committees, and Commissions must come before the Board of County Commissioners prior to approval.
Approval Items
- A change order for the Final and Secondary Clarifier Upgrades Project.
- A change order for Mattawoman Waste Water Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Basin.
- To introduce Bill 2022-12 Zoning Text Amendment 21-166 Core Employment/ Residential Zone and set a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
- To schedule a work session for Tuesday, Nov. 1 to clarify language for the proposed Bill 2022-13 Zoning Text Amendment 22-169 Event Venue and Mobile Food Service Facilities.
- To set a public hearing for Fall 2022 Cycle Water/Sewer Service Category Amendment on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
Appointments
County Commissioners also approved appointing:
- Ernesto Cerda and Aminat Odun Ewu-Seese asHOA resident Members and Tarshea Smith as the Housing Development/Real Estate Sales Professional Member to the Homeowner’s Association Dispute Review Board.
- Jonathan Stover and Isabell Williams as Citizen members to the Nuisance Abatement Hearing Board.
- Joyce Schmidt as the Retiree member to the Charles County Pension Plan Committee.
- Seth Bacon, Brennon Groves,Markita Kelly, Sherrita Rose and Natalie Thomas as citizen members to the Board of Social Services.
Follow-Up Work Session
Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2023 Preliminary State Legislative Proposals. County Commissioners agreed to support:
- A proposal to adopt legislation that would prohibit an unlicensed establishment from allowing the consumption of alcohol on their premises.
- A proposal with membership changes to Tri-County Council.
County Commissioners determined that state legislation was not needed for the proposal concerning speed at the Indian Head Rail Trail crossings, or the proposal concerning reducing the speed on Bannister Circle. County staff was instructed to review traffic concerns on Bannister Circle and return for a follow-up briefing. County Commissioners also instructed county staff to prepare a briefing to review three pending tax credits together—emergency responders, disabled veterans, and senior homestead.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Public Hearing
County Commissioners held public hearings on:
- Community Block Grant Project Review of the Maryland Association of Social Services Boards’ Charles County COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program and Southern Maryland Tri-County Action Committee’s Housing Counseling Services for families affected by COVID-19 through CARES Act. County Commissioners closed the public record.
- Bill 2022-11 Update and Amendment to the Charles County Forest Conservation Ordinance. The bill failed in a vote of 3 to 2.
- Bill 2022-08 County Commissioner Elections. County Commissioners adopted the bill in a vote of 3 to 2.
Proclamations
Next Commissioners Session: Oct. 25 and 26, 2022