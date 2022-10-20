FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team suffered their third loss of the season Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 19). St. Mary’s College (9-3-4) came up on the wrong end of a 3-0 non-conference decision to the University of Mary Washington (8-3-2).
How It Happened
- Josh Kirkland produced two unassisted goals in two minutes to put host Mary Washington up 2-0 in the 24th minute.
- The Seahawk defense kept UMW off the scoreboard for the remainder of the first half as junior goalie Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) made four saves in the first 45 minutes.
- In the second frame, the play was more even between the two sides, with Mary Washington holding a 5-2 shot margin compared to its 10-1 advantage in the first half.
- The Eagles added a third in the 72nd minute when Jordy Santana finished off a pass from Diego Guzman.
- Junior midfielder Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) generated a scoring opportunity for St. Mary’s in the 80th minute, but Eagle goalie Griffin Hemmendinger denied the shot.
Inside the Box Score
- Mary Washington posted a 15-3 shot advantage and a 7-4 margin in corner kicks.
- The Seahawks edged the hosts, 3-2, in corners in the first half while two of their three shots were on target.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Kopsidas came up with a career-high seven stops in his third start of the season.
- St. Mary’s dropped to fifth in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll.
- The Seahawks return to United East Conference action this Saturday at Penn State Berks.
Mary Washington Game Notes
- Hemmendinger finished with two saves for his first clean sheet of the season as the Eagles, who received votes in this week’s national poll, stretched their unbeaten streak to five.
- This is Mary Washington’s third consecutive win over the Seahawks since the two sides played to a 2-2 draw in 2019.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 22 at Penn State Berks (5-9-1, 3-3-0 UEC) – Reading, Pa. – 3:30 p.m.