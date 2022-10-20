FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team suffered their third loss of the season Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 19). St. Mary’s College (9-3-4) came up on the wrong end of a 3-0 non-conference decision to the University of Mary Washington (8-3-2).

How It Happened

Josh Kirkland produced two unassisted goals in two minutes to put host Mary Washington up 2-0 in the 24th minute.

The Seahawk defense kept UMW off the scoreboard for the remainder of the first half as junior goalie Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) made four saves in the first 45 minutes.

(Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) made four saves in the first 45 minutes. In the second frame, the play was more even between the two sides, with Mary Washington holding a 5-2 shot margin compared to its 10-1 advantage in the first half.

The Eagles added a third in the 72nd minute when Jordy Santana finished off a pass from Diego Guzman.

Junior midfielder Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) generated a scoring opportunity for St. Mary’s in the 80th minute, but Eagle goalie Griffin Hemmendinger denied the shot.

Matt Kopsidas vs Wells (9.17.22) Credit: Lily Davison

Inside the Box Score

Mary Washington posted a 15-3 shot advantage and a 7-4 margin in corner kicks.

The Seahawks edged the hosts, 3-2, in corners in the first half while two of their three shots were on target.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Kopsidas came up with a career-high seven stops in his third start of the season.

St. Mary’s dropped to fifth in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll.

The Seahawks return to United East Conference action this Saturday at Penn State Berks.

Mary Washington Game Notes

Hemmendinger finished with two saves for his first clean sheet of the season as the Eagles, who received votes in this week’s national poll, stretched their unbeaten streak to five.

This is Mary Washington’s third consecutive win over the Seahawks since the two sides played to a 2-2 draw in 2019.

Up Next for the Seahawks