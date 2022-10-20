LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference selected first-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) as the Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while junior Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) earned a spot on the weekly honor roll as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon. Robert Shively ’26 named Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer of the Week (10.18.22) Credit: Bill Wood

In his collegiate debut, Shively won three individual events to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team to a pair of season-opening victories over Randolph College and Virginia Wesleyan University this past Saturday (Oct. 15).

Shively led the Seahawks in a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle as he captured the event in 1:52.65. He then claimed first place in the 100 butterfly in 55.02. Shively’s final win came in the 500 freestyle as he touched the wall first in 5:08.22.

Kidd and the women’s swim team also posted wins over Randolph and Virginia Wesleyan to start the 2022-23 campaign with a 2-0 record. The 5-10 captain captured the 200 freestyle in 2:04.39 and the 100 freestyle in 56.77 after swimming the second leg on the winning 200 medley relay.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Saturday, October 22, when the Seahawk men host Hampden-Sydney College and the women welcome Sweet Briar College for their home-openers at the Aquatics the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center. The meet is slated to start at 1:00 p.m.

2022-23 Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmers of the Week

Oct. 18 – Robert Shively , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

2022-23 Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimming Weekly Honor Roll