ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Open and Women’s National Championship Selection Committees announced Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 18) the 18-person fields for the 2022 Open and Women’s Singlehanded National Championships. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team will be represented by three sailors at this year’s singlehanded national championships down in Norfolk, Va., on November 5-6. Selections for 2022 Open and Women’s Singlehanded National Championships Credit: Bill Wood

Senior captain Leo Boucher (West River, Md./South River) and sophomore Charlie Anderson (Annapolis, Md./Key) will compete in the Open Singlehanded National Championship while junior Madison Bashaw (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Harbor) will take her shot at the Women’s Singlehanded National Championship title.

Boucher, the two-time defending Open Singlehanded National Champion, was an automatic national championship qualifier after winning his fourth Carl Van Duyne Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Men’s Singlehanded Championship crown. Boucher became the second sailor to claim four Carl Van Duyne trophies.

Bashaw and Anderson are both at-large selections for their respective singlehanded national championships.

The journey to the national championship for Bashaw included a fourth-place finish at the Faye Bennet MAISA Women’s Singlehanded Championship.

Anderson’s path to the national championship started with a seventh-place finish at the Laser South (Sept. 10-11) to qualify for the Carl Van Duyne. The second-year skipper then picked up a sixth-place finish at the MAISA Championship.

Bashaw and Anderson will make their first-ever appearances at the singlehanded championships in November.