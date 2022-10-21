Justin Tyler Chapman, 19, of North Beach, MD Credit: Maryland State Police

On 10/19/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number.

The passenger, the owner of the suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun, was identified as Justin Tyler Chapman, 19, of North Beach, MD. Chapman was found to have an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder x3, and First Degree Assault x3.

These charges stem from October 7, 2022, shooting in Lexington Park, where an occupied residence was struck by gunfire. The Maryland State Police already charged one juvenile male in that case.

Chapman was arrested and transported to St. Mary’sCounty Detention Center, where he was charged with Knowingly Alter Firearm ID Number, Handgun on Person, Possession of a Firearm Minor, Loaded Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and Handgun in Vehicle.