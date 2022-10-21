ASTON, Pa. – First-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) recorded her second straight multiple-goal game of the season Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 19) as Ziegler’s brace helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team post their fifth consecutive Atlantic East Conference win.

The Seahawks (10-3, 5-0 AEC) notched a 5-0 road win over Neumann University (2-11, 0-4 AEC) for their fourth clean sheet of the season.

How It Happened

The Seahawks put up two goals in 40 seconds as Ziegler and sophomore defender Charlotte Horn (Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern Lehigh) found the back of the cage for a 2-0 St. Mary’s lead at 4:58.

St. Mary's College doubled its lead in the second frame with two more scores as senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) tallied a goal and then assisted on senior defender Angelina Arter's (Delmar, Md./Delmar) goal off a penalty corner with 14 seconds left in the first half.

Ziegler notched her second of the afternoon at 39:47 as she put in a pass from first-year midfielder Sofia Lopez (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) for a 5-0 Seahawk advantage.

(Timonium, Md./Dulaney) for a 5-0 Seahawk advantage. The Seahawks began the fourth period with three consecutive shots, all denied by goalie Meg Frame.

Junior forward Hayden Kessner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) fired off the final two shots of the game with the first one turned away by defender Rachel Straub and Frame.

Charlotte Horn vs. Randolph-Macon (9.14.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks owned a 31-2 shot advantage while earning a 9-2 margin in penalty corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Horn’s goal today is the first of her career.

Kaufman contributed a career-best two assists.

Sophomore Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) did not need to make a save on the afternoon for her fourth shutout of the season.

St. Mary's is now 7-0 all-time versus the Knights.

Neumann Game Notes

Frame made 16 saves as the Knights lost their ninth consecutive game.

Up Next for the Seahawks