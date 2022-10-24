Reach Back & Lift 1 is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Halloween in the Square on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park.

Halloween in the Square is a fun, wholesome event for local families, where children can have a trick-or-treat experience in a safe environment. From 1-4 p.m., families enter the not-so-spooky Halloween trail through the festive decorative entrance. They can stop at booths along the trail, collecting candy and other fun items from local business stations. Visit https://rbal1.org/halloween-in-the-square for details.

In addition to free candy, this event features free haircuts for children, free face painting, and special appearances from C3Wrestling, Foundation 4 Heroes, The Newtowne Players, Knowledge Boxing Center, a live DJ, Fire Trucks from the Bay District Fire Hall, and more! Trick-or-treaters can arrive dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes. Local business representatives will also be dressed to impress and will represent businesses from throughout St. Mary’s County.

The greater Lexington Park business community comes together each year to make this event successful. Halloween in the Square is still accepting sponsorships and is looking for businesses to host booths in the trick-or-treat trail. For more details on becoming a sponsor or hosting a booth, visit our website at https://rbal1.org/halloween-in-the-square or reach out to BJ Hall at BJ.Hall@rbal1.org

This event is organized by Reach Back and Lift 1, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to assist youth and young adults with professional, personal, and leadership skills by providing training, programs, and partnerships with local business leaders. Sponsorship checks can be made out to Reach Back & Lift 1.