ST. MARY’S, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team fell short to both Penn State Berks and Lancaster Bible on October 22nd as they hosted their third United East Tri-Match.

St. Mary’s – 2 Penn State Berks- 3

St. Mary’s – 0 Lancaster Bible- 3

Before the start of the first match, the Seahawks’ four seniors – Ashley Welch (California, MD), Alessia Regazzoni (Hagerstown, MD), captain Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD), and Kyra Feinauer (Silverspring, MD) – for their years of dedication and leadership to the program.

How it Happened

The Seahawks took the Nittany Lions to 5 sets in the Senior Day match. The first set proved challenging as Penn State Berks created a ten-point gap early on (18-8). Even with kills from Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT) and Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD), the Seahawks could not recover. The St. Mary’s College Volleyball team fell in the first set 25-19. The Seahawks were not deterred by the first loss. The players came out hot and took an immediate lead. While the Nittany Lions closed the gap, kills from Grace Gilmore and Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD) sealed the win for the second set (25-18).

The Seahawks looked to bounce back in their match against Lancaster Bible. Meghan Steven’s (Westminster, MD) early kill attempted to set the tone for the Seahawks in the first set. Yet, several errors led the team to a 25-18 loss in the first set. The Seahawks stayed close with the Pacers in the second set until the twelfth point where Lancaster Bible created a 4-point gap. The Seahawks were unable to catch back up and fell 25-22 in the second set. The third set did not prove to be any easier, but the Seahawks persisted forward. The St. Mary’s Volleyball team lost the third and final match against Lancaster Bible 25-21

SMCM Volleyball Seniors from left to right: Welch, Regazzoni, Slaughter, Feinauer Credit: Lily Davison

Key Plays-

Grace Gilmore led in kills in the match against Penn State Berks with 15. Ellie Matthews (Hollywood, MD) followed notching 9.

Ashley Welch led the Seahawks in both service aces (3) and digs (20) against Lancaster Bible.

Up Next