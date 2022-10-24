Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on local musician John Zimmerman!

John has been involved in music as far back as he can remember; singing at church and in school choirs are among his earliest memories of his artistic journey. His endeavors continued from elementary school, and he played in his first full band by high school. Zimmerman was attending classes by day and participating in practices and concerts in the evenings and weekends; it was a very busy time for him as both a student and an emerging musician.

Our featured artist recently played at the 2022 Leonardtown Summer Music Festival for the Labor Day Weekend Bash, the Robbie Boothe Band, and Billy Breslin. Zimmerman can often be found at the Port of Leonardtown Winery and has also played acoustically at the Hills Country Store, Social Coffeehouse, and the Last Drop Country Bar.

Q: What have been your past and/or present inspirations?

Always my family and friends from day one! I grew up listening to all genres of music thanks to them, including songs from Elvis, Queen, Eagles, Aerosmith, Guns ‘n Roses, and many others. It’s an endless list, from classical to hard rock; it’s all there. These days I’m drawn most to music you don’t hear every day on the radio. Oh yeah, and a lot of Disney, thanks to my daughter! I also try to support the local artists knowing the dedication it takes to put yourself out there. Music has always been a huge part of my life.

Q: Do you have a favorite style or another favorite aspect of what you do?

My favorite aspect of music is the full spectrum of emotions different songs can bring in people. I can go from playing an upbeat party song where people will be up and moving around to playing a song that hits someone in their soul because of how it connects so specifically with them. I definitely play well outside of just one genre – I love to mix up rock, country, soul, and even occasionally throw in some hip-hop.

Q: Do you play other instruments besides the guitar?

Yes, I also play drums and a bit of piano. I have a passion for the recording arts side as well. I went to school for recording engineering as my dream when I was younger was to work in a recording studio. I have a small studio set up at home I enjoy spending time in.

Q: What are your connections to Southern Maryland?

I was born and raised here in Southern Maryland, having lived in all three surrounding counties at one time or another. From childhood until my high school graduation, I lived in Charles county and Calvert for a few years. I finally set roots in St. Mary’s County, where I have resided since 2011 with my wife and daughter.

Q: What are a few of your other interests or occupations outside your art form? (Or anything else that you would like to share with us)

I love being a family man/dad. If I am not golfing or playing the occasional acoustic show, you’ll see me with my family! We love going to the local areas for hiking, kayaking, or visiting the nearby playgrounds.

My daughter Lola has been playing t-ball for the past couple of seasons, so we spend a lot of time on the ball field. My wife Lauren is the winemaker at Port of Leonardtown Winery, so I am often involved at the winery playing shows and of course, enjoying their award-winning wine!

Regarding upcoming shows, I currently do not have any dates on the books at the time of this interview due to my hectic schedule for the next month or so. I do look forward to getting back out as soon as time allows!

Music has a way of bringing people together and makes it easy to create new friendships. ~John Zimmerman

Thank you, John, for sharing your stories with us and being a valued part of our artistic community; we look forward to seeing you soon!

Links of Interest

Port of Leonardtown Facebook – www.facebook.com/portofltownwine

Port of Leonardtown Website/ Calendar – www.polwinery.com/Visit-Us/Events

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival – https://www.leonardtownmusicfest.com/

Contact John Zimmerman by email at: j2thefnz@yahoo.com