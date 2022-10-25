On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division served search warrants at 44025 Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood.

During the execution of the warrant, a large quantity (more than 10 grams) of raw marijuana was located in the bedroom of Justin Phillip Nelson, age 21, of Hollywood. Additionally, a digital scale and packaging material indicative of drug possession with the intent to distribute were located in Justin Nelson’s bedroom. Justin Phillip Nelson, age 21 of Hollywood Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Andrew Phillip Nelson, age 27 of Hollywood Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Justin Nelson was charged with CDS Possession of Marijuana of more than 10 grams and CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute.

At the same residence, Andrew Phillip Nelson, age 27, of Hollywood, was arrested on warrants for Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000; Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Conspiracy Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Failure to Appear: Misd Def/Witness from an unrelated theft investigation.

Andrew Nelson was also served a warrant on Oct. 22, 2022, for Commit Violation when his License or Authorization in Suspended or Revoked and Engaging in Activity Requiring License without Holding that License in an unrelated Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police investigation.