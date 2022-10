Meet Zoe, who’s ready to be sprung from the shelter and onto her new journey in life.

Zoe is a white and black female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately seven months old and weighs about 47.6 lbs.

She has not been spayed but will be spayed and fully vetted and micro-chipped upon adoption.

Come check out Zoe, who’s eager to meet her new family.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)