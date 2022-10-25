(Waldorf, Maryland) – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2013 Hyundai Sonata operated by Megan Charity Carroll (40 yoa) of White Plains, Maryland, was attempting to negotiate a curve in the roadway while traveling southbound on Maryland Route 229 north of Shannon Drive.

At the same time, a 2012 Toyota 4Runner operated by Randy Lopez Ramos (47 yoa) of Waldorf, Maryland, was traveling on northbound Maryland Route 229 in the area of Shannon Drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Hyundai failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and entered the northbound lane. The Toyota collided with the passenger side of the Hyundai. Bystanders attempted life-saving measures on Ms. Carroll but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (22-MSP-041391).