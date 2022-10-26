UPDATE 10/26/2022- On October 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic complaint in Loveville Road and Old Red Oak area Lane in Mechanicsville.

The complainant reported a black Expedition was driving erratically and into oncoming traffic. Deputies arrived in the area and located the vehicle occupied by a male, later identified as Jerry Michael Weber, age 55, of Mechanicsville. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, at which Weber accelerated to speeds of 90 mph and began driving into oncoming traffic.

Jerry Michael Weber, age 55 of Mechanicsville Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

During the brief pursuit, Weber made a U-turn and struck a ditch, at which time he accelerated and struck Corporal Jason Smith’s marked police vehicle head-on. A second police cruiser was damaged in the collision occupied by two deputies; neither sustained incapacitating injuries. Cpl. Smith and Weber were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Weber was released from the hospital and arrested. A suspected CDS smoking device was located in Weber’s vehicle containing suspected cocaine. Weber was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession-not Cannabis

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

Driving While So Impaired by Drug(s) and Alcohol Incapable of Driving Safely

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Negligent Driving

Reckless Driving

Fleeing and Eluding and numerous other traffic infractions

Cpl. Smith was treated and released from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

