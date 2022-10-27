LANHAM, N.Y. – Junior Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) named the United East Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Matthew Kopsidas ’25 named United East Defensive Player of the Week (10.24.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Kopsidas garnered his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor after collecting 12 saves and his second clean sheet of the season in a 1-1 week for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team. He finished the week with a 1.50 goals against average and a 0.800 save percentage in two starts.

The 6-0 goalkeeper began the week with a career-best seven saves in a 3-0 road loss to University of Mary Washington, who received votes in last week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25. Kopsidas made five stops for his second shutout of the season as the Seahawks picked up a 2-0 road win over Penn State Berks (Oct. 22).

St. Mary’s College (10-3-4, 7-0-0 UEC) will be back in action this Saturday, October 29, when the Seahawks travel to Middletown, Pa., to take on Penn State Harrisburg at 3:30 p.m. in United East Conference action as well as the regular-season finale

2022 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Players of the Week