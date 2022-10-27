St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan was recently named to the Maryland Humanities board, representing St. Mary’s County. She is among seven new members announced by the organization earlier this month.

Maryland Humanities is a statewide nonprofit organization that creates and supports educational experiences in the humanities that inspire all Marylanders to embrace lifelong learning, exchange ideas openly, and enrich their communities.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan Credit: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

“I am honored to be selected to be on the Maryland Humanities Board, especially as the President of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, The National Public Honors College based in the founding location of our state,” Jordan says. “Educators have a special mission to teach, shape the future, understand our past, and honor those who came before us.”

“At St. Mary’s, we do this daily and at all public events by acknowledging that our campus is the ancestral home of the Yacocomico and Piscataway Peoples and was partly built and sustained by enslaved people of African descent,” President Jordan continues. “We pledge to make our college more accessible, inclusive, and equitable – all of which strongly supports the vision of Maryland Humanities. I look forward to serving as an extension of our mission in support of our state’s citizens.”

The other six named to the now 31-member board this month were: Mollie Caplis, Baltimore County; Tahira Christmon, Howard County; Rachael Gibson, Montgomery County; Shauna Knox, Montgomery County; Soo Koo, Montgomery County; and Marshall F. Stevenson, Jr., Somerset County.

According to the Maryland Humanities website, among the responsibilities Jordan and fellow board members are responsible for include “strengthening and monitoring the organization’s programs and services, ensuring effective fiscal management, fundraising, strategic planning, selecting and orienting new board members, allocating grant funds, hiring and evaluating the Executive Director, and promoting Maryland Humanities activities.

For more information on Maryland Humanities, visit the organization online at https://www.mdhumanities.org/.