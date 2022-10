We are saddened to announce that two-term Councilman Robert “Bob” McMahon passed away on October 22, 2022. Those that had the pleasure of knowing Bob know that his fun-loving spirit would put a smile on your face and cause you to laugh out loud.

Mayor Mike Benton, members of the Town Council, and the Town of North Beach staff wish to extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bob.