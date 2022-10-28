PRINCE FREDERICK, MD (October 25, 2022) – Maryland Deputy Transportation Secretary Earl Lewis and other representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) met with Calvert County officials to discuss MDOT’s six-year Draft FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP). The Draft CTP calls for a record $19.9 billion six-year investment to replace and repair aging infrastructure, expand transit opportunities, support Maryland’s economic recovery and preserve and expand the state’s transportation network.

The Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP is nearly $2.2 billion more than the Final FY 2022-2027 CTP. It utilizes $1.3 billion in additional federal formula funds from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment. Jobs Act (IIJA) passed by Congress last fall, as well as improved post-pandemic revenue estimates and an increased share of state corporate income tax revenue allocated to MDOT.

“This is Maryland’s largest six-year capital transportation budget ever,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “The Draft CTP invests wisely in Maryland’s future and uses additional federal funding and other resources to create jobs, support the state economy, deliver priority projects and provide hundreds of millions of dollars more in Highway User Revenues to local jurisdictions.”

Each year, MDOT officials conduct a tour of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the Draft CTP and its investments in MDOT business units funded by the state’s Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA), State Highway Administration (SHA), Maryland Port Administration (MPA), Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) and The Secretary’s Office. At the meeting in Calvert County, officials also discussed the Maryland Transportation Authority’s (MDTA) $2.6 billion in additional investments in state toll roads and bridges.

The Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP proposes investing 35% of the six-year budget, or $6.9 billion, on system preservation to achieve and maintain good repair for state roads, bridges, transit, airports, and Maryland’s Port of Baltimore. That investment is $800 million more than last year’s CTP package.

Deputy Secretary Lewis said the Draft CTP provides a dramatic increase in transportation and infrastructure funding for local governments through the state’s Highway User Revenue program.

As a result of the bipartisan agreement Governor, Larry Hogan negotiated with lawmakers during the 2022 Maryland General Assembly session, HUR funding for local jurisdictions will increase incrementally from FY 2024 to FY 2027. Overall, jurisdictions will receive a projected increase of 33% over the next six years to help advance transportation priorities and provide matching funds to capitalize on federal grants.

Deputy Secretary Lewis noted that the majority of federal funding coming to Maryland through the IIJA was the state’s regular formula funding already allocated in the Final FY 2022-2027 CTP.

However, the Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP program has $1.3 billion in “new” IIJA federal formula funding: $166 million for transit, $178 million for airports, and $966 million for highways. These allocations are based on the federal formula outlined in the IIJA by the Federal Government.

The deputy secretary said MDOT continues working closely with federal partners on criteria to program additional projects for transit and highways. Some additional funding may be available to state and local jurisdictions through discretionary grants that are part of IIJA and other longstanding federal grant programs. MDOT will continue to work with local jurisdictions as they apply for available grants.

Deputy Secretary Lewis said the additional IIJA funding would aid the long-term state of good repair investments and fulfill Governor Hogan’s commitment to advance at least one new priority project in every county and Baltimore City. For Calvert County, the Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP includes funding for improvements to the MD 231 corridor in Prince Frederick. The project will improve safety and mobility at three locations – between Mason Road and Toye Lane, MD 508 (Adelina Road), and Skipjack Road/Sixes Road.?

He said under Governor Hogan’s leadership, MDOT has accomplished much over the last eight years, including improvements to make Maryland roads and bridges safer and less congested. In terms of bridges, the state has repaired or replaced all 69 poorly rated spans identified in 2015. Today, MDOT has 26 poorly rated bridges – a historical low – and all are under construction, funding for construction, or in design.

The deputy secretary also noted investments that have focused on new technologies and expansion of the Maryland job market and economy, including:

MDTA’s conversion to all-electronic tolling across the state;

infrastructure investments at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore that helped keep the state’s supply chain open and flowing during the pandemic, and

dramatic expansion of cargo activities at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. BWI is now handling more air cargo than Reagan National and Dulles airports combined.

Regarding highways, SHA Administrator Tim Smith discussed the agency’s work to maintain and expand the state’s highway network to meet current and future needs. He stressed SHA’s focus on the foundational goals of accessibility, mobility, and asset management – ensuring the state’s highway infrastructure is in a state of good repair and utilizing new technologies and innovative strategies.

Administrator Smith also emphasized SHA’s continued collaboration and partnership with the county. This summer, SHA began intersection improvements at MD 4, and Mount Harmony Road began. This project will help enhance safety and access and relieve congestion along MD 4.

This fall, SHA is beginning MD 261 (Bayside Road) safety and sidewalk resurface upgrades from Chesapeake Village Boulevard to 1st Street in Chesapeake Beach. Additionally, SHA is working on guardrail upgrades at southbound MD 2 from MD 262 to Cox Road and will begin other guar rail upgrades along MD 2 this fall and winter.?

MDTA reminds customers to settle Video Toll bills: 36 more days left before November 30 deadline

MDTA Executive Director Will Pines gave an update on the $28 million Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study, Tier 2, which Governor Hogan launched in June. The Tier 2 study is part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process and is expected to last four to five years. It will build on findings from the Tier 1 study, which identified Corridor 7, the corridor containing the existing Bay Bridge, as the Selected Corridor Alternative. MDTA recently held a series of open house events to inform residents and other stakeholders of the Tier 2 schedule and opportunities for feedback. More details are available at baycrossingstudy.com.

Those with outstanding Video Toll bills from Maryland toll bridges and roads have 36 more days remaining in MDTA’s civil penalty waiver grace period, which started in February and continues through 11:59 p.m. November 30, 2022. The civil penalty is waived for every Video Toll transaction paid in full during the grace period.

The agency also stopped referring unpaid toll bills to the Central Collection Unit (CCU) and MVA during the grace period. Starting December 1, 2022, referrals to CCU and the MVA will start back up, and customers will be responsible for the full amounts of all unpaid tolls – as well as the civil penalties – which will be due based on the printed due dates. She said call volumes and wait times have been greatly reduced, and customers can go to https://csc.driveezmd.com/pay-tolls-now or call 1-866-320-9995 for assistance.

MTA focuses on state of good repair, safety, reliability

MTA Local Transit Support Director Travis Johnston discussed the agency’s investments and priorities throughout the state, including investments that ensure the transit system remains safe and reliable. Over the past three years, MTA has significantly reduced a backlog of projects needed to support the system’s state of good repair, and MTA recently outlined a plan to achieve 98% of those needs by 2031.

To enhance rider services, MTA now offers real-time updates through the Transit app on arrival times and other information for Light Rail, Local Bus, Commuter Bus, MARC, and Metro Subway, and offers mobile fare payment with CharmPass and CharmFlex 3- and 10-day passes.

MTA makes a significant investment in transit in Calvert County by providing nearly $1.3 million in operating and capital grants to support local transit operations.

MVA’s Customer Connect makes more services available online

MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer told officials that MVA continues to operate by appointment only at its branches and serves more than 75% of branch customers within 15 minutes of their appointment. The agency also now offers more transactions online than ever before. MVA’s Customer Connect system enhances online transactions and gives customers a complete view of their status and history in a single profile. Customers can access features through myMVA.

In May, Maryland became the second state to launch its Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet. Maryland Mobile ID is a voluntary, secure, digitized version of a Maryland driver’s license or ID. It’s available in the Apple Wallet app or Apple Watch.

?Administrator Nizer discussed the Hogan Administration’s recent announcement of nearly $40,000 for Calvert County agencies to address highway safety. She also updated MVA’s work to help Marylanders meet the federal REAL ID requirement by the May 3, 2023, deadline. Currently, 87% of Marylanders are REAL ID compliant.