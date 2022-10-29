WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maggie Bodman (Jr., Northbrook, Ill.) totaled 11 kills and a .500 hitting percentage during a three-set (25-16, 25-21, 25-23) victory by the Navy volleyball team (12-9, 9-3) over American (12-13, 4-8), Friday night at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C

Tonight’s victory coupled with a four-set win by the Mids earlier this year marks the first time Navy has swept the two-match regular season from American

“American has played every opponent tough this season,” said Navy head coach Paco Labrador . “We knew they were going to challenge us from the first point to the last. It is great to leave the gym with a three-set win.

“That being said, we played a somewhat uneven match. We had great starts that put us in position to win, but we have to carry that level of play deeper into the sets. I was pleased with the resolve we had when American climbed back into each set.”

Set One

Navy separated in the middle of the set as the Mids turned an 8-7 lead into a 15-8 advantage. Six of American’s 16 points came from Navy service errors. Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) posted six kills and Navy as a team recorded 3.5 blocks.

Set Two

Navy tried to pull away from American several times, but couldn’t shake the Eagles. The Mids took leads of 12-4 and 17-12, but soon found themselves tied, 17-17. Bodman knocked down a kill, then back-to-back kills from Jordan Llewellyn stretched the lead out to 20-17. An ace from Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) gave Navy just enough breathing room to take the 2-0 advantage.

Set Three

The Mids seemingly took control early in the frame as they took a 12-1 advantage. The margin shrunk to 19-12 and then 23-19, then suddenly the frame was tied at 23-23. Bodman broke the tie with a kill, then a block closed out the set and the match.

Anna Klemeyer (Jr., Sarasota, Fla.) had three blocks in the first five points of the set and Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas) dropped in three-straight aces during one span.

Statistical Summary

Navy held leads of 39-28 in kills, 12-5 in aces and 11-6 in blocks.

Bodman and Llewellyn each had 11 kills for the Mids, Hoover and 11 digs and five aces and Klemeyer registered six blocks.

Up Next

Navy will play Saturday at Loyola.