Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center hosted its annual Halloween in the Gardens last weekend with many smiles and sugar rushes.

The sold-out event saw a day of beautiful weather and the cutest costumes; one family as the characters from Wizard of Oz and another a team of astronauts.

Ghosts and goblins crept about through the gardens with wishes of sweets filling their goodie bags.

J. Calvin Wood, Jr. Inc., The Calvert Democratic Women’s Club, Lexington Park Dentistry, and Calvert Health were sponsors that made the event a huge success.

Nicoletti’s and Calvert Kettle Corn provided some food for the day.

Vaugh ‘Jay’ Johnson, a Calvert County resident and Calvert High graduate, is running for Sherriff for Calvert County, handed out candy with his family, sporting a cowboy hat.

Chris Palombi (R), who’s running for Congress, gave out candy with other republican candidates from the Republican Central Committee’s booth; Catherine Grasso, Lisa Grenis, and Al Larsen.

Palombi said the turnout was a huge success.

“The turnout was incredible,” Palombi said. “You couldn’t have asked for better weather. It was fun seeing the variety of costumes and smiles that families and guests displayed while walking around the gardens.”

Palombi said this year’s event was exceptional.

“Halloween in the Garden is always a must-attend family-friendly event, bringing our community together.”

Kim and Eric Spears, owners of Bunnies and Beans Boutique, LLC. brought their daughters out for a day of making memories.

“We love Annmarie Gardens,” Kim Spears stated. “It’s whimsical, creative, and inspirational. It’s definitely on our ‘Happy Place’ list.”

The John Dennis Murray Arts Building will continue to display ‘Out of Hand: Tradition Meets Tech’ through January 22, 2023. The exhibit walks you through the digitally-assisted methods of working with art. More than 25 artists have teamed up to bring out their best work from projection mapping, virtual reality, and much more.

The Gardens will be closed on October 31, 2022, but will host a pottery wheel weekend mini-session on November 12, 2022, as well as a holiday macrame’: snowflake ornaments with Annie Tull.