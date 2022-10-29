WALDORF, MD — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service to your local community.

Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people.

In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.

To learn more, the Postal Service invites job seekers to attend the following USPS job fair next week to fill immediate openings:

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Waldorf American Job Center

175 Post Office Road

Waldorf, MD 20602

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be onsite at the job fair to provide detailed information about available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See job postings at www.usps.com/careers for full details on duties, responsibilities, and requirements. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on selling postage, products, and services to fund its operations.