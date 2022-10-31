On Wednesday, October 26, 2020, the Calvert Retired School Personnel Association (CRSPA) donated $1910 to Calvert Meals on Wheels, Inc. (CMOW). CRSPA Community Outreach co-chairs Debbie Hance, and Jan Travers presented the donation to Shirl Hendley, CMOW President.

Pictured from left-Jan Travers, CRSPA; Shirl Hendley, CMOW; Debbie Hance, CRSPA Credit: Calvert Meals on Wheels

The donation occurred at the North Beach Senior Center in North Beach, MD. The North Beach Senior Center is one of the locations where CMOW volunteers pick up meals to distribute to homebound seniors. CRSPA is invested in the community and makes philanthropic donations throughout the year. Membership is open to all Calvert County retired school personnel.

For more information, go to Facebook @calvertretiredschoolpersonnel and Website https://lynncox1.wixsite.com/calvert. You can learn more about Calvert Meals on Wheels, Inc. on Facebook @calvertmealsonwheels and the website calvertmealsonwheels.org.