Annapolis, MD- Governor Larry Hogan announced today that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor tested positive in December 2021 but reported few symptoms.

Hogan announced the positive test result on Twitter earlier today.

“Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home. Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”

Hogan has had this during his term. In 2015 he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and in 2021 had squamous cell carcinoma removed from his face and shoulder.