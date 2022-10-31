BALTIMORE, MD (October 28, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) today announced the Child Care Provider and Employee Bonus Program. This program, established in Chapter 594 of 2021 (HB 1100), requires MSDE to distribute $16 million to childcare providers to provide bonuses to those eligible childcare providers and members of their respective staff on a first-come, first-served basis as required by the law. Designed to help uplift and sustain the childcare community, the bonuses recognize the contributions of existing childcare workers and new hires into the childcare field, and also support childcare recruitment and hiring.

The $16 million in this program is divided by law into three categories: MSDE will allocate $10 million for $1,000 bonuses for existing employees and $4 million for new hires. The remaining $2 million will be distributed as $500 hiring assistance bonuses to providers to support the cost to recruit and hire, as well as help support the first month’s salary of new employees. All employees eligible to receive these bonuses must either be credentialed or in the process of being credentialed by the Maryland Child Care Credential Program.

“Despite their deeply important role in shaping and serving Maryland’s children, childcare providers and their employees are in some of the lowest salaried positions in the State. They deserve more, and this program reflects that need. These bonuses are another tool to support providers as we continue to build a childcare system that benefits all children and families, especially those who have been historically underserved,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “While this is an important first step, it is not a permanent fix. MSDE is also embarking upon a childcare staff retention study to gauge the long-term options for providing compensation structures that better support providers and childcare employees. We will work diligently to attend to the needs of our childcare community. MSDE remains committed to supporting our childcare community in recognition of their critical role in early childhood education.”

All program bonuses will be administered directly through childcare providers. Providers will apply for the grants on behalf of their employees and make payments to their eligible employees.

When applying, childcare providers should be prepared with the following information:

The hire date of all employees

The first and last names of the employees

The amount of time employed per week, in hours

Whether or not the employee held a credential through the Maryland Child Care Credential Program established under § 9.5–904 of the Education Article on or by June 30, 2022

on or by June 30, 2022 Whether or not the employee will hold a credential through the Maryland Child Care Credential Program established under § 9.5–904 of the Education Article on or by June 30, 2023

on or by June 30, 2023 Attestation (or non-attestation) of the employee’s commitment to remain employed with the provider for at least six (6) months.

The application and additional information are available at: https://marylandpublicschools.org/about/Pages/OFPOS/GAC/CCP-EB/index.aspx. Applicant submissions are due no later than 5 p.m. on November 30, 2022. As required by law, grants will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

MSDE will hold four customer service support sessions for providers, including one evening session and one-weekend session. During these sessions, MSDE personnel will review the application form submission process and answer any questions about the program or process. Providers can view dates and register for a session on the program website.

Recipients must provide a financial report to MSDE by June 1, 2023. This report must include how many employees were paid under each component in addition to any recruitment costs or hiring bonuses. MSDE will give awarded providers the exact online form to use in early 2023.