MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a road loss Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29). St. Mary’s College (10-4-4, 7-1-0 UEC) dropped a 4-0 decision to host Penn State Harrisburg (9-2-6, 6-0-2 AEC) for the Seahawks first United East Conference loss of the season.

As the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2022 United East Conference Championship Tournament, St. Mary’s will host the four-team tournament on November 4-5. This marks the first time in program history that St. Mary’s will enter a conference tournament as the top seed.

The Seahawks will take on No. 4 seed Penn State Abington on Friday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. in the first semifinal game at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium while No. 2 Penn State Harrisburg will face No. 3 seed Lancaster Bible College at 6:30 p.m. in the second semifinal contest. The championship game will be Saturday, November 5, at 4:00 p.m.

How It Happened

The Lions put up a three-spot in the first half behind goals from Kobe Harris in the 11th minute, Daryl Lucas in the 17th minute, and Ethan Cortes in the 31st minute.

Shots were even in the first 45 minutes at four apiece; however, goalie Esteban Leon was up to the challenge as Leon finished the first half with three stops.

St. Mary’s generated scoring opportunities in the 18th, 28th, and 40th minutes behind shots from sophomores Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) and Kolton Blackistone (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) and junior forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown).

(Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) and (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) and junior forward (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown). Lucas struck again for Penn State Harrisburg in the 58th minute to make it a 4-0 game.

The Seahawks prime scoring opportunity of the second half came in the 88th minute when senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) fired off back-to-back shots with the first hitting the crossbar and the second denied by Leon.

Men’s Soccer Huddle vs. Stevenson (9.1.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Shots finished equal for the game at seven each while St. Mary’s edged the Lions, 7-4, in corner kicks.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Junior goalie Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) notched one save in the game.

(Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) notched one save in the game. St. Mary’s moved up one spot to third in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll.

The Seahawks are 6-3-1 all-time against Harrisburg but have now lost two in a row to the Lions.

Penn State Harrisburg Game Notes

Lucas led all scorers with two goals while Ethan Cortes tallied a goal and an assist.

Leon ended the game with four stops as the Lions stretched their unbeaten streak to 11.

Up Next for the Seahawks