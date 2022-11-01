(La Plata, MD – October 31, 2022) The Charles County Public Library is excited to announce the appointment of Shannon Bland as its new Development Manager. In this new position, Ms. Bland will be encouraging the community to learn about, engage with, and invest in the Charles County Public Library’s mission through multi-tiered fundraising, grant writing, community relations and engagement, and resource and donor development.

Ms. Bland has been with the Charles County Public Library for over nine years, serving in a variety of public service capacities, most recently as the Branch Manager for the Waldorf West Library.

A creative entrepreneur herself, she took on a specialized role as a Funding Information Network Supervisor for the library, where she built relationships with, and provided funding and educational resources to local nonprofits, businesses, and entrepreneurs. She has been active in the library’s Innovation Fund project, having been awarded funding for major library projects over the last two years. Ms. Bland is a demonstrated leader in the industry and within Charles County.

“In my new role, I am most excited to be able to both share how the library makes a difference in our community, and get out into the community to fundraise and “friend-raise”,” Ms. Bland shared. “I look forward to building new relationships and collaborating with other organizations and individuals in Charles County.”

Shannon holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bowie State University in Fine Arts and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Maryland, College Park