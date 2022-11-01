LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person.

Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.

On March 23, 2022, officers responded to Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left wrist and a contusion on his head. They also located his brother, who had a contusion on his head also.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, the victims set up a meeting with a co-defendant of Brown to purchase marijuana. Three co-defendants, as well as Brown, then arrived to meet the victims. The victims reported to the officers that during the sale, Brown and his co-defendants attempted to rob them.

Surveillance video of the incident showed that a fight ensued between the victims, Brown, and two of his co-defendants. During the fight, Brown pistol-whipped both victims. He also pointed a gun at one of the victims and fired one shot, striking him. The other victim attempted to run away. While the victim was attempting to flee, Brown shot twice toward him. Brown and his co-defendants then fled the area.

Further surveillance footage showed that Brown was an occupant of the vehicle that fled the area and his clothing matched that of the suspect who had the gun.

Brown was apprehended on April 21, 2022, and was found in possession of a firearm that matched the firearm used during the incident.