On October 27, 2022, community stakeholders met at Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard, to discuss the Local Behavioral Health Authority (LBHA) and other support programs in our community. Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

LBHA is a community approach program responsible for planning, management, and oversight of the Calvert County Behavioral Health systems across the lifespan ( behavioral health, mental health, and substance use disorders).

Thank you to our community partners including CASA, Calvert, Behavioral Health, Calvert County Office on Aging, and On Our Own who provide us with unique perspectives to improve law enforcement training and response in our community.