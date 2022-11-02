Early voting began on Oct. 27 in Maryland and the state’s Board of Elections has begun releasing data about early in-person voting and absentee ballots. Check back regularly for updated numbers.

So far, early voter turnout is occurring at a slower rate than in 2018, though 2018 had an unusually high turnout for a midterm election. National turnout was 13.3% higher in 2018 than it was in 2014. Presidential elections, like the 2020 race, always have higher voter turnout.

To date, Talbot county, followed by Kent, have the highest percentages of early voter turnout for registered and active voters in their counties. Baltimore county has the highest number of votes as of November 1, 2022.

The highest number of early votes has been cast by Marylanders aged 65 years and older.

So far, women have been voting early at a higher rate than men in Maryland.

