What’s launching? The next cargo resupply mission from Wallops is scheduled for this Sunday, Nov. 6, at 5:50 a.m. EST. The Northrop Grumman Corporation Antares vehicle will deliver science and supplies to the International Space Station aboard the Cygnus spacecraft, named after the first American woman in space, Sally Ride. Northrop Grumman Corporation Antares vehicle Credit: NASA's Wallops Flight Facility Credit: NASA's Wallops Flight Facility

What’s on board? This mission will carry scientific experiments, including a 3D printer for printing human tissue, a study on mudflows after wildfires, a study on how ovarian cells are affected by microgravity, and the first CubeSats for Zimbabwe and Uganda. https://go.nasa.gov/3DkHXNy

Where to watch virtually? Live coverage will begin at 5:30 a.m. EST on NASA TV. For those in the mid-Atlantic region, weather permitting, you may be able to see the rocket after liftoff! https://go.nasa.gov/3FAFZM0

Where to watch locally? The Wallops Visitor Center will be open at 3:30 am EST on Nov. 6. Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. Check out our launch viewing map for other areas along the Delmarva coast. https://go.nasa.gov/3TVwnjj