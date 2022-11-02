LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior Meghan Stevens (Westminster, Md./Homeschooled) wrapped up her junior campaign with her first selection as the United East Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Stevens tallied 39 digs, 27.5 points, and 26 kills in a 1-2 week for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team. Meghan Stevens ’24 named United East Defensive Player of the Week (10.31.22) Credit: Bill Wood

The 5-7 outside hitter collected her third double-double of the season with 10 kills and 18 digs in a 3-0 conference road win over Penn State Abington this past Saturday (Oct. 29). She also picked up 11 points in the Abington win. Stevens had a near double-double in a mid-week (Oct. 26) 3-1 non-conference loss to regional power, Christopher Newport University, with nine kills and 15 digs.

In a 3-0 loss to SUNY Morrisville (Oct. 29), she contributed seven kills.

St. Mary’s College (7-16, 2-6 AEC) completed its 2022 campaign this past weekend, ending the season on a high note with the conference road win over Penn State Abington.

2022 United East Conference Volleyball Defensive Players of the Week